Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

Last-minute amendments to a bill passed at the Riigikogu Wednesday would allow for considerably longer working hours for children as young as seven, Eesti Ekspress reported .

The changes, inserted unexpectedly during the second reading of the Employment Contracts Act originally focused on flexible working time, would raise the limit for 7–12-year-olds to five hours per non-school day to a maximum of 12 per week, and to six hours per day and 30 per week maximum during school holidays — double the current ceiling — while 13–14-year-olds could work seven hours per day on weekends and during holidays.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications proposed these changes, saying minors under 12 may perform only "lighter work," such as modeling or advertising, though questions remain about how age-appropriateness could be guaranteed.

The law also clarifies that if no shorter time is agreed on, "full time" for 7–12-year-olds is two hours on a school day and five on a non-school day, adding a distinction that did not previously exist.

Critics say Estonia is moving toward the maximum permissible child-labor levels, even as international bodies already criticize existing limits, and lawyer for the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) Nelli Loomets warned the amendments may conflict with the Constitution, with the relevant EU directive and with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Eesti Ekspress also noted the lack of public debate on the child-labor section compared with the widely discussed flexible-working-hours portion, which was also met with protests.

A child trying their hand at farm work in a summer camp in Estonia. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Laura Laaster, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, said the 7–14-year-old provisions were added so that all changes concerning minors' working time would be located in one place.

Broader proposals — shortening the Labor Inspectorate's (Tööinspekstoon) time on making a decision if a minor is permitted to work, from 10 days to one day, plus allowing 7–17-year-olds to work in family businesses beyond culture, arts, sports and advertising — were discussed but did not enter the final draft.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said those proposals will continue in a separate amendment still under review.

In 2023, while 246 registered 7–12-year-olds were allowed to work without prohibition, inspectors still had to intervene in several cases, resolving issues via discussion, Eesti Ekspress reported.

The amendments passed their second reading on Wednesday. A third reading will be held as standard, but only minor changes can be made at this stage, meaning the only hurdle the child labor law changes would then have to cross would be obtaining the assent of President Alar Karis. In his constitutional role, the head of state can send back laws to the Riigikogu for amendment without promulgating them.

