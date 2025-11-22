X!

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

Server in an Estonian cafe. Photo is illustrative.
Server in an Estonian cafe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Riigikogu has lifted labor limits on 15- to 17-year-olds, reversing a recent change to allow them to work up to 40 hours a week after finishing basic school.

The restriction was introduced in September when Estonia extended compulsory education to age 18, limiting teens to two to three hours of work a day alongside school. The new amendments to the Employment Contracts Act restore the earlier rules.

"After basic school, 15- to 17-year-olds, if they feel capable, may work up to 40 hours a week either before or after school," said Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform).

The labor ban had partly resulted from a workplace accident that prompted sudden restrictions for all minor workers.

Education and Research Minister and Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas, however, said allowing teens to work is a reasonable move.

"It isn't an obligation to work; it's the right to work," Kallas said, adding that school obligations will still remain the priority.

Businesses also welcomed the reverse.

"Business-owners were very concerned," said Ain Käpp, board chair at the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association (EHRL) and head of the labor market working group at the Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETK).

"Especially in the hospitality sector, where youth employment and initial work experience are very necessary to both sides," he added.

The Estonian government also plans to ease other underage work restrictions, such as allowing minors to serve alcohol. A related bill is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Last-minute changes to amendments passed by the Riigikogu Wednesday will also raise labor limits for 7- to 12-year-olds, allowing them to work up to five hours per non-school day and 12 hours a week — and up to six hours a day, totaling 30 hours a week, during school breaks.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

