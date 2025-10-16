X!

Ida-Viru County ready to become Estonian Hollywood as Jõhvi film complex takes shape

News
A topping out ceremony was held at the new film studio complex in Jõhvi.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Ida-Viru County could soon become Estonia's answer to Hollywood, with construction work on the new multi-million euro film studio complex in Jõhvi already past the halfway mark.

On Wednesday, a topping out ceremony, which traditionally takes place when a building's highest beam or equivalent is installed, was held at the construction site of the new studio complex.

According Teet Kuusmik, managing director of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency, if the construction work continues at its current pace, the facility will be ready in June next year – a month earlier than planned.

"At the end of September, we had completed 46 percent of the work with the builders. Today, October 15, 50 percent of the work has already been done. It's a big challenge because we are building studios, office buildings and infrastructure. Therefore, we are in constant communication with the various builders and need to resolve any issues related to the construction site. We are already holding careful consultations over the first projects," Kuusmik told ERR.

Elsewhere in Jõhvi, the winner of the prestigious Kaljo Kiisk Young Filmmaker Scholarship was also announced. The award went to producer Kirill Volkov, who is originally from Ida-Viru County.

The purpose of the scholarship is to honor the memory of film director and actor Kaljo Kiisk (1925–2007), who was originally from Ida-Viru County, as well as to encourage young filmmakers to discover and document the diversity of the region.

"Last year, I was already received quite a lot of praise. This year, for some reason, I thought I had a better chance, but I still had the feeling that I would not win the prize," said Volkov. "When I think about how I will spend the scholarship, I want to use it all for my own education. I want to travel the world and attend several conferences," he said.

The competition for the Kaljo Kiisk scholarship is open to feature films, documentaries and music videos, including both full-length and short films, that have been filmed (even partially) in Ida-Viru County. It can be applied for by directors, producers, cinematographers, composers, artists, and creative teams under the age of 40 for works completed in the last 3 years.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Irina Dogatko

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Finnish company keen to take over operations at Pärnu Airport

19:48

Program announced for Black Nights Festival (PÖFF) short film competition

19:38

Ida-Viru County ready to become Estonian Hollywood as Jõhvi film complex takes shape

19:17

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

18:53

Ragnar Klavan proud to play for Liverpool Legends in win over Chelsea

18:14

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition brings Estonian art to kids' eye level

17:42

Flying car touches down in Estonia

16:38

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16:01

Developer asks to convert controversial property near Tartu into office space

15:28

Former Tallinn mayor: Voters have never cared whether a candidate has a criminal past

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

15:05

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips, city discussing extra funding

16:38

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

15.10

EKRE complaint calls for e-voting to be stopped immediately

09:01

No end in sight for Estonia's hardware store boom despite fierce competition

15.10

Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo