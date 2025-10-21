Construction price index rises 1.7 percent on year to Q3 2025

The construction price index rose by 1.7 percent on year to the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Between Q2 and Q3 2025, the index rose by 0.2 percent.

On the year, the index was affected the most by a rise in building material prices.

"In the third quarter, the 2 percent higher cost of materials had the biggest impact on the construction price index compared with the third quarter of last year. The costs of labor force and building machines both rose by 1.2 percent," said Ülo Paulus, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia.

"Prices associated with building machines were mainly driven down by savings from adjusted fuel prices. The higher cost of materials was primarily due to the rising prices of concrete products and wood products, Paulus went on.

Changes in construction price index. Source: Staistics Estonia

Labor costs rose by 0.4 percent and materials increased by 0.3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025, while building machine costs fell by 0.6 percent.

Construction price index changes. Source: Staistics Estonia

Meanwhile, the repair and reconstruction work price index rose by 0.3 percent from Q2 to Q3 2025 and by 1.9 percent from Q3 2024, Statistics Estonia reported.

The construction price index tracks changes in construction costs based on labor, building machines, and materials. It covers detached houses, flats, industrial, and office buildings. The repair and reconstruction work index applies to office buildings.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report using data, as at October 21, 2025, gathered on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

