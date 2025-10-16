Finnish company keen to take over operations at Pärnu Airport

Finnish company Redstone Aero is interested in operating Pärnu Airport and is due to meet representatives from the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Climate to discuss the issue next week.

At the beginning of the year, local governments in Pärnu County proposed that Pärnu Airport be transferred to private ownership. Finnish company Redstone Aero is now interested in operating the airport.

"Redstone Aero specializes in the operation, construction and development of various airports. We have built a new airport, Helsinki East Aerodrome, which is a regional airport in the Finnish capital region that will soon open for passenger flights. We see great potential in Pärnu. Everyone who lives in Pärnu knows how beautiful the city is, and we see great potential, for instance, in attracting tourists from Sweden and Finland. We are interested in developing air traffic in Pärnu," said Redstone Aero Board Chair Esa Korjula.

Korjula believes the easiest way to get started would be to arrange summer flights in and out of Pärnu, but in the long term, the company would also like to see year-round connections.

"Of course, summer is the best time to start. Summer is the best season, but at some point it should also be extended. It is easiest to start with neighboring countries because Pärnu is well known there and the flight times are short, so the price would be affordable. Of course, connections to southern Europe and elsewhere could be added later," Korjula said.

Korjula pointed out that across Europe, airport operations are increasingly being handled by private companies, and Redstone is ready to start operating in Pärnu at the earliest opportunity. Next week, the company will present its plans to the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Ministry of Climate.

"We will meet with the company to hear how they view their contribution to the operation of the airport, what their plans are and what their experience is. Then we can discuss what the solution for Pärnu Airport could be," said Deputy Secretary General for Mobility at the Ministry of Climate Sander Salmu.

