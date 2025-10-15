Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

The winner of the architectural competition to design the Varraku swimming pool building and surrounding area in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district has been announced.

The winning design was created by architects Susannah Kaul, Cristin Marii Titma, Timo Titma and Veiko Vahtri of the firm VNDL Arhitektuur OÜ.

"The long-awaited Varraku swimming pool complex will bring a new center of attraction to Lasnamäe, strengthen Tallinn's sports infrastructure and increase the capital's capacity to host international sporting events," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"The swimming pool complex has to include top-level training conditions, promote physical activity among children and young people and contribute to Lasnamäe's public space – the authors of the design have clearly taken these principles into account in their work," Ossinovski added.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose (Eesti 200), the result of the Lasnamäe swimming pool architecture competition is a clear example of how a well-designed public building can serve multiple purposes at once.

"The planned swimming pool complex will provide high-quality training facilities, support people's exercise habits and serve the needs of the local community," said Roose.

"The building has been designed to create cohesion with the surrounding urban space, connecting Tondiraba Park, the ice rink and residential areas into a single functional environment. In developing the city, our goal is to create buildings that are sustainable, multifunctional, and serve the people," she added.

The architectural competition aimed to find a comprehensive spatial solution for the Lasnamäe swimming pool complex that would connect the swimming pool building and its surrounding area into a unified and functional environment.

The winning design in the architectural competition for the new Lasanmäe swimming pool. Source: VNDL Arhitektuur OÜ

Lasnamäe District Elder Julianna Jurtšenko, who headed the competition's jury, explained that the winning design stood out for its unique and creative architectural solution, which has an innovative effect, creates a strong identity for the swimming pool and fits perfectly between Tondiraba Park and the Ice Hall.

"The floor plan of the new swimming pool building is very well designed, practical and supports smooth usability. There is a logistical connection between the Olympic-sized pool and other support services operating in the building. The outdoor area is also simple and clean, connecting the building nicely with the area around the Ice Hall," said Jurtšenko.

The architectural competition was launched by the Tallinn Property Department this July. The prize fund was €50,000.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!