Ministry planning to sell circuit court building in Tallinn

The Tallinn Circuit Court building at Pärnu maantee 7.
The Tallinn Circuit Court building at Pärnu maantee 7. Source: Wikimedia commons/CC BY-SA 4.0
The government plans to sell the Tallinn Circuit Court building on Pärnu maantee 7 and move the court to Lubja 4, drawing criticism for housing courts and prosecutors together.

Currently, the Harju District Court occupies the left wing of the Lubja 4 building, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office is in the center and the Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK) is on the right — with the latter two sharing a single entrance and security checkpoint. According to Eesti Ekspress, the ministry's plan would relocate RIK elsewhere and move the Tallinn Circuit Court into its place, meaning judges and prosecutors would begin working under the same roof.

The paper noted that several prominent legal experts have previously warned against housing courts and prosecutors together. It cited a 2018 warning by then–Supreme Court Chief Justice Märt Rask who cautioned that such shared buildings could make the administration of justice appear less objective.

According to Ekspress, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) revealed the relocation plan at a Court Administration Council meeting in September, explaining that Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) government included expected revenue from the sale of the Pärnu maantee 7 courthouse in its four-year state budget outlook.

The proceeds are intended to help fund a joint building for state IT agencies, with a construction budget of around €20 million. Rather than erecting a new structure, the government plans to adapt an existing 10-story office building at Lasnamäe 2, owned by State Real Estate Ltd.

Pakosta confirmed to Ekspress that the ministry intends to sell the Pärnu maantee 7 property and consolidate Tallinn's court operations at Lubja 4, saying the move aims to reduce real estate costs within the court system.

However, she acknowledged that some judges have raised objections, noting that the plan still requires further consideration.

Tallinn Circuit Court Chief Justice Kristjan Siigur told Ekspress he has yet to see calculations demonstrating any real savings from closing the current building. He added that if the savings are minimal or nonexistent, moving justice out of a "distinguished, historic building in the city center" would be unwise.

The Pärnu maantee 7 building currently houses both the Tallinn Circuit Court and the Tallinn Administrative Court, whose combined property expenses this year total €542,000.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

