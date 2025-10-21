X!

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov eighth in US World Cup stage

News
Ralf Tribuntsov
Ralf Tribuntsov Source: Aleksei Vorontsov/EUL
News

Estonian swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov finished eighth in the 50-meter butterfly final at the World Cup stage held Monday in Westmont, Illinois.

Tribuntsov set a PB in the heats, while his final time of 22.75 was just 0.12 seconds shy of that PB.

Tribuntsov, 31, noted the butterfly over that distance is a new and challenging discipline for him. "The butterfly sprint is indeed a new experience, and this time I wasn't able to get all the details right. Overall, I can be satisfied with the first two stages. I've gotten exactly what I came to the World Cup stages for — a very valuable experience ahead of the short course European Championships," he said post-race.

"We now need to discuss again with the coach which distances we'll enter in Toronto, but for now I'm taking only positive things from these weeks."

Tribuntsov is now 17th overall in the World Cup standings. Although his results are generally positive, he still remains self-critical. "It's nice to reach the finals, but once you're there, you want to perform even better," he said.

As the only Estonian competing in all stages, Ralf Tribuntsov has so far managed to reach the final in every event of the World Cup stages, though he is the only Estonian competing in every round this year.

The next, and final stage takes place in Toronto, October 23 to 25.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Isamaa may want national issues included in Tallinn coalition agreement

19:45

Kumu documentary series continues with award-winning Frida Kahlo movie

19:36

Isamaa and Reform both vying for Tartu mayor role in coalition talks

19:01

Swimming star Eneli Jefimova smashes 3 Estonian national records on US debut

18:20

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform Arvo Pärt's music in US and China

17:40

Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) to celebrate Catalan cinema this November

16:57

Young Estonian conductor Henri Christofer Aavik wins two major German awards

16:25

Tallinn commissions audit to assess Maarjamäe obelisk

15:54

Karl Kevin Ruul sets new Estonian record in grueling Backyard Ultra world champs

15:27

Whimsical Estonian artist Navitrolla: The best paintings emerge on their own

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.10

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

08:18

Estonia's local elections 2025: winners and losers

20.10

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

20.10

Gas stations in Estonia involved in apparent price war

20.10

Estonian schools' fall break sends air travel soaring at Tallinn Airport

20.10

Estonia to borrow up to €500 million more to cover the deficit

20.10

Tallinn mayor calls for SDE–Isamaa–Reform–Parempoolsed coalition talks Updated

13:56

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

20.10

National ballet chief: Some dancers working as Bolt taxi drivers to get by

20.10

No one in Estonia untouched by domestic violence, says prevention chief

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo