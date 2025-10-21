Curlers Kaldvee and Lill take third at Switzerland world cup stage

Estonian curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill took third place at the recent World Cup stage in Bern, Switzerland.

The event also formed part of their preparation ahead of the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina in February.

"In terms of game quality, we definitely took a step forward compared with the first two tournaments of the season, but there's still room for improvement. The tournament had a very high level of play, which is exactly what's needed during the preparation period for the Olympic Games," Lill said.

The pair were on a tight schedule, as at times they had to play three matches in a row, he noted, but since this will be the case at the Winter Games too, it was ideal preparation in that respect.

Kaldvee and Lill beat Japan's Tori Koana and Go Aoki 7:5 in the quarterfinals. However, the Estonians suffered a 6:7 loss against Australia in the semis. The Australian pairing of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt went on to win the overall tournament.

Kaldvee and Lill are already in action again at a World Cup stage in Gstaad, also in Switzerland. Supporting the Estonian curling pair at the World Cup event are their coach Steffen Walstad and physiotherapist Sirli Hinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!