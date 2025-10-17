X!

Estonian number 1 Hein may keep place in Werder Bremen side on Saturday

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: ETV
News

Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein may keep his place in the Werder Bremen side this weekend, as the Bundesliga team's first choice keeper Mio Backhaus remains an injury doubt.

DeichStube, a website focusing on Werder Bremen, reported that Backhaus, Hein's biggest rival for a starting place, has recovered from a shoulder injury and is now back in full training.

However, the site also mentioned that Werder's goalkeeping coach Christian Vander is closely monitoring whether it could be too soon for 21-year-old Backhaus to return to first team action on Saturday against Heidenheim, according to a report by Soccernet.ee.

Werder's sporting director Pieter Niemeyer told German publication Bild that Backhaus' involvement in the next match will depend on his workload. "After that, we'll see how ready he is. It's not yet certain whether he'll be able to play on Saturday," Niemeyer said.

Werder coach Horst Steffen recently emphasized once again that Backhaus remains the club's first-choice goalkeeper. Hein, who is on loan from Premier League side Arsenal, spent last season with Spanish club Real Valladolid.

Werder Bremen are currently 12th in the Bundesliga with 7 points from the opening 6 games of the season. Saturday's opponents Heidenheim are rooted to the foot of the table with just 3 points from their first 6 fixtures.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Maarja Värv

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian prosthetic technician helping Ukrainian soldiers get back to active life

19:48

Duo Ruut: We only started playing the zither by chance

19:30

EU has no plans to allocate new funds for the drone defense initiative

18:43

Estonian court rejects bid to close case against ex-Ukraine aid NGO chief

18:10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17:30

Estonian number 1 Hein may keep place in Werder Bremen side on Saturday

16:18

Expert: Russia faces recruitment issues, but no sign of reducing efforts

15:54

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

15:36

Voter turnout in Estonia's local elections could top 60 percent

15:21

Tallinn to clear snow citywide this winter, residents can report issues

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

09:15

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

08:20

Pollster: Center's grip on Tallinn hanging on EKRE and Parempoolsed's results

16.10

Finnish company keen to take over operations at Pärnu Airport

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo