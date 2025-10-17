Estonian number 1 Hein may keep place in Werder Bremen side on Saturday

Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein may keep his place in the Werder Bremen side this weekend, as the Bundesliga team's first choice keeper Mio Backhaus remains an injury doubt.

DeichStube, a website focusing on Werder Bremen, reported that Backhaus, Hein's biggest rival for a starting place, has recovered from a shoulder injury and is now back in full training.

However, the site also mentioned that Werder's goalkeeping coach Christian Vander is closely monitoring whether it could be too soon for 21-year-old Backhaus to return to first team action on Saturday against Heidenheim, according to a report by Soccernet.ee.

Werder's sporting director Pieter Niemeyer told German publication Bild that Backhaus' involvement in the next match will depend on his workload. "After that, we'll see how ready he is. It's not yet certain whether he'll be able to play on Saturday," Niemeyer said.

Werder coach Horst Steffen recently emphasized once again that Backhaus remains the club's first-choice goalkeeper. Hein, who is on loan from Premier League side Arsenal, spent last season with Spanish club Real Valladolid.

Werder Bremen are currently 12th in the Bundesliga with 7 points from the opening 6 games of the season. Saturday's opponents Heidenheim are rooted to the foot of the table with just 3 points from their first 6 fixtures.

