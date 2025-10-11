Gallery: Estonian football museum opens at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena

A new football museum detailing the history of the sport in Estonia opened at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Thursday. Football fans can visit the museum ahead of Estonia's World Cup qualifier against Italy.

At the new football museum, visitors can compare their skills to men's national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein on the reaction wall, commentate on a match alongside Tarmo Tiisler (Estonia's equivalent of John Motson or Barry Davies – ed.) in a real commentary box, use technology to put themselves in the shoes of a top footballer and more.

Siim Randoja, a member of the Sports Museum's board, told ERR that the history of the football museum is actually quite long. "We have been developing the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum in Tartu quite rapidly in recent years and looking for ways to broaden the introduction of sports culture. We are at Tallinn Airport, we are in Kääriku, and now we are at the A. Le Coq Arena – the heart of Estonian football," Randoja said.

"[The Estonian Football Association] really wanted a museum but their role has been even more supportive. Through them, we have received a lot of items for the exhibition and these premises are also being used by the football museum in cooperation with the Estonian Football Association."

"The museum is open every day, in cooperation with Sportland and entry to the museum is via the Sportland football shop. It is also possible to visit the museum both before and after national team matches," added Randoja.

The display hall contains exhibits featuring plenty of rare items related to Estonian football history including players' equipment, trophies, and medal, with each display telling its own story.

The Football Museum will soon also offer educational programs and exclusive tours of the A. Le Coq Arena stadium. "The exhibition is diverse. We have items here from the 1920s as well as gear from (current national team players) Karl Jakob Hein and Karol Mets. In addition to these items, there is a lot of audiovisual content, as well as various hands-on activities," said Randoja.

One display case also even contains Estonian Football Association President Aivar Pohlak's vest.

"The vest was given to Aivar Pohlak today, but it is here for several reasons. Through a few different items, we are opening up the world of 1990s football, the beginning of Estonian football culture after regaining independence, and all of its trials and tribulations," explained Randoja.

"On the other hand, we have been asked many times when we have told people that the Estonian Football Museum is coming, whether Aivar Pohlak's vest will also be in the display case. So, we did it!"

---

