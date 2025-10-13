Rauno Sappinen gets consolation goal in 3:1 Estonia loss against Italy

Estonia went down 3:1 before a home crowd at the A. Le Coq Arena Saturday night, in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I qualifier.

Italy dominated the first half with two goals, but the second was more even.

Estonia's lone goal was scored by striker Rauno Sappinen (FC Flora), though 'keeper Karl Hein was able to save a penalty.

Going into the match, Estonia had won one of its five Group I qualifiers, away against Moldova, who they also face again on Tuesday.

But on Saturday, Estonia had to host Italy, the four-time world champions and two-time European champions.

The previous away encounter against Italy had seen Estonia go down 5:0, though all the goals had come in the second half.

"As I've said before, we definitely need to stay flexible. Of course, in my view, we shouldn't rush things too fast. But we have to be flexible, and if all the signs show something needs to be changed, then we must make those changes," Estonia's manager Jürgen Henn said ahead of the game.

Meanwhile regular captain Karol Mets, who last played in November, played for about half an hour in the second half, winning his 101st cap in the process.

As for Italy, their campaign got off to a slow start, and the four-time world champions and two-time champions of Europe were in joint second place with Israel, both on nine points, while unbeaten Norway were top.

Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso had to make a couple of changes to the lineup this week, but the team still arrived at A. Le Coq Arena with a powerful squad including Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal and midfielder Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), as well as handling the dynamic forward duo of Moise Kean (Fiorentina) and Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadisiya).

Italy got off to a dangerous start already in the fourth minute, and Moise immediately punished Estonia by sending the ball into the far corner.

Italy also earned a penalty ahead of the half-hour mark as Märten Kuusk committed a foul on Mateo Retegui in the box. In the ensuing situation, the agitated Kuusk was also shown a yellow card. However, Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein saved Retegui's penalty.

Then, in the 38th minute, Riccardo Orsolini's pass found Retegui, who sent the ball into the net.

The teams went into the break with the visitors 2:0 up.

Italy scored their third goal in the 74th minute when left-back Leonardo Spinazzola was freed up on the left flank, followed by a sharp cross that 20-year-old Francesco Pio Esposito converted into the net — his first goal for the national team.

Only moments later, Donnarumma made an unexpected blunder, spilling a ball he had already caught, and with Sappinen being quick to tap it into the goal, the hosts got a consolation goal.

Click on the video player below to see the goals.

Manager Henn told ERR post-match that: "I didn't even have that feeling myself — that first half... perhaps a bit sad because we weren't able to play with the ball as much as we wanted."

"Then it became clear that the opponent could keep up the pressure a bit, but in terms of chances, I didn't feel it was unbearable. Of course, they got some corners and long-range shots, but Karl didn't have that many saves to make. We gained a certain stability, but for the second half we made changes, and that brought some changes to the game as well," Henn went on.

Elsewhere in Group I, Norway beat Israel 5:0, helped along by two Israeli own goals, to take firm control at the top of the table with 19 points. Italy remain second on 12 points, while Estonia are fourth on three points, ahead only of Moldova, who have yet to win. Israel separate Italy and Estonia with nine points.

Estonia next face Moldova at home on Tuesday, with the match to be broadcast live at 6:45 p.m. by ETV2.

The 2026 World Cup finals take place June-July next year in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

