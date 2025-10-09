Aivar Pohlak appointed deputy chair of FIFA committee

Football's international governing body FIFA has appointed Estonian FA president Aivar Pohlak as a deputy chair of its member associations committee.

Estonian FA secretary general Anne Rei has also been appointed deputy chair of the FIFA Women's Football Committee.

Amendment to FIFA's statutes led to a reorganization of its standing committees, aimed at ensuring broader involvement of member associations in FIFA's decision-making processes and to achieve greater gender and geographical balance.

As a result, the FIFA board on October 2 appointed new chairs, vice-chairs, and members of the committees, to four-year terms starting this year.

Anne Rei Source: ERR/Anneli Milistver

Estonian football officials have previously participated in FIFA committee work as members: Pohlak had been a member of the FIFA Fair Play and Social Responsibility Committee from 2008 to 2016 and a member of the FIFA Ethics Committee from 2017 to 2018. Rei served as a member of the FIFA Organizing Committee for Competitions from 2017 to 2025.

Pohlak is a member of European football's governing body UEFA's Executive Committee, and serves as vice-chair of two committees (the Youth and Amateur Football Committee).

Rei has been chair of the UEFA Women's Football Committee since 2017.

Pohlak was elected in summer to a sixth term as president of the domestic football association, the EJL.

--

