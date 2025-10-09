X!

Estonian women's chess team draw against England in Euro champs

News
Estonian women's chess team.
Estonian women's chess team. Source: Team Estonia.
News

The Estonian women's chess team drew against England at the ongoing European Team Championships in Batumi, Georgia, and stands in 12th place overall after four rounds.

Against England, top Estonian player Mai Narva, playing white, managed to defeat her opponent Lan Yao. Sofia Blokhin (Estonia) had to concede victory to Elmira Mirzoeva, however.

Playing black, Margareth and Grete Olde, drew their games.

Of the four Estonians, only Narva had a higher rating than her opponent.

In the competition so far, Estonia has posted two wins, one draw, and one loss and stands in 12th place among 36 teams with five points, after four rounds. Only Poland and Germany have perfect scores of eight points.

The team face Serbia, who are currently in 18th place, on Thursday. Serbia also drew on Wednesday, 2–2 with Italy.

The European Team Chess Championship in Batumi runs until next Tuesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

be prepared!

