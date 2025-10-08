X!

Uku Jürjendal on pro boxing debut: Hopefully I don't kick out!

News
Uku Jürjenda speaking to 'Ringvaade.'
Uku Jürjenda speaking to 'Ringvaade.' Source: ERR
News

Estonian heavyweight kickboxer Uku Jürjendal has battled a broken arm and a damaged back, but is now ready to return to the ring, this time in regular boxing and in Tallinn.

As well as Jürjendal's match, an international eight-competitor tournament, dubbed The League X, is also to take place at Tondiraba, in Lasnamäe, on November 15, with the winner earning a coveted belt and a grand prize of €20,000 — the largest reward in Estonian competitive sports history.

Fighting before a home crowd will be Ruslan Mitjajev and Dmitry Salamatin, whose opponents include Spain's representative Alex Fernandez "Kosovar" Grau. who won the preceding League IX event in summer, and Finnish fighter Volodymyr Holubiev.

Also fighting for the WBC Muay Thai Baltic title belt will be Henry Rohtla, pitted against Lithuanian fighter Vakaris Didika in the <66.7 kg weight class.

WBC European women's champion Sigrid Kapanen, and Ott Remmer, will also be stepping into the ring.

Jürjendal's comeback is as noted in boxing, rather than kickboxing.

Speaking to "Ringvaade," Jürjendal said: "Up to now I've been known as a kickboxer, but because of the injuries I've had lately, I decided to do a bit of boxing on the side," Jürjendal explained."

That injury occurred in a fight in Rotterdam against Jamal Ben Saddik, Jürjendal broke his radius and later further injured the arm during the match, but still managed to fight through the final round using only one arm.

After a serious arm injury in February that required surgery and metal implants, Jürjendal underwent a long recovery involving various treatments, including plasma injections in Thailand. Although the metal was recently removed and the arm has healed well, the bone is still fragile, so he's focusing on boxing matches to avoid leg kicks that could risk re-injury.

"There were moments where I almost caught my opponent with my hardest punch. You still wish for that kind of Hollywood ending. You just need more luck — at that moment I didn't have enough."

The Rotterdam injury followed back issues last year.

"In early summer 2024 I developed a major back problem. We did a lot of chiropractic work and got the back good several times, but at one point it just didn't get better anymore. Then I had to go for surgery. After that I had a six-week window. I heard a miracle story about a ski jumper who made it to the Olympics after the same issue. I wasn't that lucky. At first everything went well, but when I put the proper load on, the back went again — and even worse — and I had to go back for another surgery."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Kindergarten groups start teaching solely in Võro, Seto languages

16:41

Rector: Chronic mathematics teacher shortage letting down thousands of young people

16:24

Estonia appoints new special representative to the democratic forces of Belarus

16:23

Tallinn mayor: More room for austerity in ministry-run foundations

16:03

Veljo Konnimois: Industrial mastery not achieved by just going with the flow

15:57

Gallery: President Alar Karis meets Prince William at Windsor Castle

15:28

Uku Jürjendal on pro boxing debut: Hopefully I don't kick out!

15:01

Student study: Reporting of e-scooter injuries outdated, ineffective

14:13

Ministry planning to sell circuit court building in Tallinn

13:31

Ryanair decides not to reopen five connections from Tallinn this winter Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

09:50

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

13:31

Ryanair decides not to reopen five connections from Tallinn this winter Updated

07.10

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

12:58

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

07.10

Mines, explosives, missile firms to operate at Estonia's new defense park

08:14

TalTech to study Islam's contribution to the public sphere

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo