Jüri Sokolovski and Edith win Tallinn International Horse Show main event

Riding Edith, Sokolovski was one of two Estonians to make the final event at the World Cup show jumping stage, held at the Unibet Arena.

The Tallinn International Horse Show began on Friday and brought together more than 170 top competitors riding over 210 horses from across the region and beyond.

Riders came from as far afield as Uzbekistan and Brazil.

Estonian riders have triumphed before a home crowd at the event twice in the past ten years.

On Friday, Latvian Olympic athlete Kristaps Neretnieks won the 140 cm speed course on Quandar Cece. Then on Saturday, Sweden's Caroline Darcourt won the World Cup stage in dressage riding Lord Django, while in the six-bar competition the victory stayed in Estonia, shared by Jessica Raide on Commander Z and Gunnar Klettenberg with San Sebastian.

Of the 34 pairs who took to the start for the main event, two Estonians made it to the jump-off among the top six – 2023 winner Madis Morna with Kearney W and Jüri Sokolovski with Edith.

Sokolovski and Edith completed the course flawlessly, winning first place with a time of 37.37. Morna's horse made an error on the jump and fell, meaning they did not record a time and had to settle for sixth place, however.

Second place in the close contest went to Lithuania's Matas Petraitis with Nicko P (37.54), and third to Uzbekistan's Abdurakhmon Abdullaev with Go Four It B (40.37).

Between the top three and Morna lay Latvia's Kristaps Neretnieks with Quintes (36.03 + eight penalty seconds) and Lithuania's Andrius Petrovas with Qarath Van Paebroek Z (49.03 + eight penalty seconds).

In the 140 cm jump-off course that preceded the evening's main event, victory also stayed at home as Janely Saar and Ease took first place. Second went to Petraitis on Cornet's Cloud. Sokolovski finished third and sixth in this competition, riding Cornet's Cormint and Don Diego de la Vega Z respectively.

In the young horses' event, the top Estonian rider and indeed the event winner was Piret Ervald with Sissi van de Maltahoeve. Second place went to Latvia's Nellija Anna Karklina on Chicco Van'T Vossenhof Z, and third to Petraitis on Casaltina.

In the day's opening class for young riders over 135 cm fences, Abdullaev won with Otto van de Achterhoek. Second and third places went to Estonians Paula-Rebeca Pakkanen on Hoshi No Senshi K.S.H. and Lenna Loore Sillandi on Karkannan MN, respectively.

