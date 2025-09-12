X!

Crusader-era battlefield search in Estonia uncovers 'bonus' later site instead

News
Artist's impression of the St. Matthew’s Day, September 21, 1217.
Artist's impression of the St. Matthew’s Day, September 21, 1217. Source: muis.ee/wikimedia commons
News

Metal detectorists in South Estonia searching for the exact site of a Baltic crusades-era battlefield have not managed to do so, but in the process have found another, previously unknown battlefield from a later era, Maaleht reported.

After eight years searching for the 1217 St. Matthew's Day battlefield in Vastemõisa, Viljandi County, detectorists instead unearthed another clash site, one which yielded three cannonballs and 100+ musket balls, putting whatever fight might have taken place there squarely in the early modern era.

The local manor was the scene of several engagements across several wars which blighted Estonia.

Around 120 detectorists swept the roadside field last weekend, with their devices quickly signaling finds, yet within hours it became clear the finds, while impressive, were not from the September 21, 1217 Battle of St. Matthew's Day (Madisepäeva lahing) — in which 6,000 Estonians under local leader Lembitu fought 3,000 invading crusaders of the Livonian Brothers of the Sword order.

"There should have been more ancient finds. For example, from that era, axes and spearheads could be more numerous than just one or two," chief organizer Sten-Erik Unt said, and he added that the sword fragments, crossbow arrowheads, and ornaments would be expected at the actual 1217 site.

As the musket balls kept piling up and three cannonballs emerged from the earth — "We had never found cannonballs before, and now from a small area three of them," Unt said — the searchers realized they had uncovered another probable battle site.

According to archaeologist Marge Konsa, the field behind the nearby manor house saw later fighting in 1560, 1602–1603, and 1703, with Russian raids mentioned, and hundreds of finds are now at the Heritage Board under investigation, with the question of which battle it represents most intriguing.

Nevertheless, Unt said the purpose of the exercise was not defeated, adding: "Not finding the St. Matthew's Day battlefield site is also important, because then we know it did not happen here," noting in eight years that "400 hectares where the battle definitely did not take place" have so far been raked over.

Detectorists also found many other metal items from a broader scope of history, including horseshoes and bits of farm machinery, totaling 250 kilograms in all.

As for the quest to find the real site of the Battle of St. Matthew's Day, that search will continue next year, when the detectorists will re-convene in the next field, while the details of this "bonus" battlefield site will also need to be investigated too.

The Battle of Matthew's Day, fought near Viljandi on September 21, 1217 during the Livonian Crusade, saw 6,000 Estonians led by local leader Lembitu clash with the Sword Brethren and their Livonian and Latgalian allies, ending in a German victory and the deaths of Lembitu and Caupo of Turaida, and the forced conversions of many Estonians.

The later sixteenth- and seventeenth-century engagements fought near the Vastemõisa manor date to the Livonian War (1558–1583), the Polish-Swedish War (1600–1611), and the Great Northern War (1700–1721). The manor's original main building is not extant, though an 18th-century one-storey wooden building still survives.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:59

Estonian FA chief: Kicking Russia out of UEFA would be a strange thing to do

10:29

Reform Party co-founder: Some current party leaders sport utterly leftist views

10:28

Bill to give Tallinn municipal police more powers awaits government approval

10:11

Crusader-era battlefield search in Estonia uncovers 'bonus' later site instead

09:47

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday marked in Rakvere, where he attended school

09:13

Ott Tänak fastest in Rally Chile initial shakedown run

08:57

Don't upload ID photos to AI apps, Estonian law enforcement warns

08:39

Estonian MPs urge US Congress to continue funding Baltic Security Initiative

11.09

Defense Forces propose temporary no-fly zone over eastern Estonia

11.09

Experts criticize ministry's proposed anti-terrorism bill over 'thought control' concerns

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

11.09

Defense Forces propose temporary no-fly zone over eastern Estonia

11.09

Italian AWACS plane scrambled from Estonia after drone incursion in Poland

11.09

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

11.09

University of Tartu to dial back English medical program

11.09

Fewer Finns coming to Estonia and foreign tourism hasn't bounced back

11.09

Estonia's transport authority planning lower speed limits and average speed cameras

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

11.09

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo