Archaeologists aiming for clearer picture of Lääne County's ancient forts

Archaeologists are investigating if strongholds in western Estonia may have continued to hold out even after Estonia was overrun by invading crusaders, from the 13th century.

University of Tartu archaeologist Heiki Valk told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that while more is known about the ancient strongholds in South Estonia, on Saaremaa, and in northeastern Estonia, those in Lääne County have not been extensively studied – until now.

Valk said: "In the broader picture, the question we are investigating is how long the strongholds remained in Estonian hands after the conquest, and which ones did."

"There had been a complete gap in our knowledge regarding Lääne County, until this research began," he went on.

Valk himself started to study the Vatla stronghold in Pärnu County last year, building on work done by archaeologist Mati Mandel, in the southwest of Estonia.

Work is already underway at Tubrilinn, the site of a fortress a few kilometers south of Haapsalu.

Valk said that so far, given that few artifacts have been found yet, an answers to the question posed above is still to be found.

However, the absence of wheel-made pottery suggests that the stronghold may have ceased to function some time after the occupation.

In the Tubrilinn southern excavation area, a rampart has been found and is being uncovered, along with a stone wall which might indicate a dwelling.

An interesting discovery was made in the Tubrilinn northern excavation area as well, University of Tartu archaeology master's student Lisanna-Lee Leiman said.

"We have currently uncovered a hearth and a cooking area," Leiman explained.

"Plenty of charcoal has been found there, indicating that fires had been made. There are also many burnt stones, demonstrating signs of everyday life activity. All of this is located just outside the rampart," she went on.

Heiki Valk told AK that Tubrilinn was last investigated 127 years ago.

"A history professor from the University of Tartu was vacationing in Haapsalu, and the pastor of Ridala invited him to explore the ancient sites in his parish. On one day: July 17, 1897, some quite extensive excavations took place," Valk said.

Archaeological excavations will also begin this week at Leedi Hallimägi, another fortress site several kilometers to the northeast of Tubrilinn.

Estonia and Latvia were both forcibly christianized starting from the 13th century, with knights, retainers, churchmen and other occupying personnel from Denmark and the Holy Roman Empire (ie. Germany) being licensed by the Pope to carry out the actual conquests.

The Livonian crusade led to the creation of Terra Mariana in Livonia – roughly corresponding to present-day South Estonia and Latvia, and the Danish duchy of Estonia in the north.

