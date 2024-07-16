Archaeologists aiming for clearer picture of Lääne County's ancient forts

News
Archaeological dig at the Tubrilinn fort site in Lääne County.
Archaeological dig at the Tubrilinn fort site in Lääne County. Source: ERR
News

Archaeologists are investigating if strongholds in western Estonia may have continued to hold out even after Estonia was overrun by invading crusaders, from the 13th century.

University of Tartu archaeologist Heiki Valk told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that while more is known about the ancient strongholds in South Estonia, on Saaremaa, and in northeastern Estonia, those in Lääne County have not been extensively studied – until now.

Valk said: "In the broader picture, the question we are investigating is how long the strongholds remained in Estonian hands after the conquest, and which ones did."

"There had been a complete gap in our knowledge regarding Lääne County, until this research began," he went on.

Valk himself started to study the Vatla stronghold in Pärnu County last year, building on work done by archaeologist Mati Mandel, in the southwest of Estonia.

Work is already underway at Tubrilinn, the site of a fortress a few kilometers south of Haapsalu.

Valk said that so far, given that few artifacts have been found yet, an answers to the question posed above is still to be found.

However, the absence of wheel-made pottery suggests that the stronghold may have ceased to function some time after the occupation.

In the Tubrilinn southern excavation area, a rampart has been found and is being uncovered, along with a stone wall which might indicate a dwelling.

An interesting discovery was made in the Tubrilinn northern excavation area as well, University of Tartu archaeology master's student Lisanna-Lee Leiman said.

"We have currently uncovered a hearth and a cooking area," Leiman explained.

"Plenty of charcoal has been found there, indicating that fires had been made. There are also many burnt stones, demonstrating signs of everyday life activity. All of this is located just outside the rampart," she went on.

Heiki Valk told AK that Tubrilinn was last investigated 127 years ago.

"A history professor from the University of Tartu was vacationing in Haapsalu, and the pastor of Ridala invited him to explore the ancient sites in his parish. On one day: July 17, 1897, some quite extensive excavations took place," Valk said.

Archaeological excavations will also begin this week at Leedi Hallimägi, another fortress site several kilometers to the northeast of Tubrilinn.

Estonia and Latvia were both forcibly christianized starting from the 13th century, with knights, retainers, churchmen and other occupying personnel from Denmark and the Holy Roman Empire (ie. Germany) being licensed by the Pope to carry out the actual conquests.

The Livonian crusade led to the creation of Terra Mariana in Livonia – roughly corresponding to present-day South Estonia and Latvia, and the Danish duchy of Estonia in the north.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Juhan Hepner.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Magnetic MRO business growing in Tallinn

16:40

Kaupo Meiel: Like her or not, Kaja Kallas will certainly be remembered

16:18

Gallery: Sixth Tagaranna Literature Day held in Saaremaa

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

15:55

Baltic TSOs end BRELL electricity agreement with Russia, Belarus

15:50

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

15:20

Finnish bands to perform live on Tartu's Car-free Avenue this Thursday

15:17

Report: Estonia's rural schools have great potential as community centers

14:41

Folklorist: Estonians abroad may be more deliberate about language, culture

14:39

Political parties spend up to a million euros on European election campaigns Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.07

Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia Updated

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns

15.07

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

07:56

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

15.07

Country home sales down significantly in Southeastern Estonia

16:11

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government Updated

14.07

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo