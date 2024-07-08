Captains' village Käsmu turns 500

News
Käsmu.
Käsmu. Source: Käsmu
News

This year, Käsmu, in Lääne-Viru County, a popular tourist destination and writers' retreat, celebrates the 500th anniversary of the village's first official mention.

Residents celebrated a letter confirming the existence of the village dating from 1524 which is in Tallinn City Archives.

Events were held this weekend to mark the celebration.

In the past, ships were also built in Käsmu, and Käsmu Bay was one of the most important wintering places for ships in Northern Estonia.

Currently, 148 people permanently live in the village, but numbers swell in summer. In addition to sea lovers, many artists, writers and other creative people visit the area.

The first written mention of Käsmu dates back to 1453, but it is not known if the village existed at the time. The 550th anniversary was celebrated in 2003.

Käsmu has been home to a maritime school, and virtually every family had its captain or coxswain schooled there. That is why Käsmu was known as the "captains' village".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

16:10

Estonian leaders call for more air defense for Ukraine after missile attack

15:43

Record number of vehicles on Estonia's roads last year

15:19

Kallas: Eesti 200 will raise important topics at negotiations

14:56

Estonian state denies involvement in Meta blocking of ISS article

14:23

Center Party's European elections costs came to over €43,000

13:43

Captains' village Käsmu turns 500

13:39

Unemployment fund critical of replacement unemployment insurance bill

13:16

Riigikogu committees agree to amend car tax bill

13:14

Tallinn Colors Festival takes place July 12-14

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:30

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

07.07

Lawyers: Estonia has no interest in ending severe basic rights infringement

06.07

Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal construction costs fall due to phased tendering

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

06.07

Estonia announces full team for 2024 Paris Olympics

07.07

President: 2% of GDP toward defense might not be enough for NATO allies

07.07

Architecture historian on 90s Estonia: Skyscraper projects proposed daily

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo