Captains' village Käsmu turns 500

This year, Käsmu, in Lääne-Viru County, a popular tourist destination and writers' retreat, celebrates the 500th anniversary of the village's first official mention.

Residents celebrated a letter confirming the existence of the village dating from 1524 which is in Tallinn City Archives.

Events were held this weekend to mark the celebration.

In the past, ships were also built in Käsmu, and Käsmu Bay was one of the most important wintering places for ships in Northern Estonia.

Currently, 148 people permanently live in the village, but numbers swell in summer. In addition to sea lovers, many artists, writers and other creative people visit the area.

The first written mention of Käsmu dates back to 1453, but it is not known if the village existed at the time. The 550th anniversary was celebrated in 2003.

Käsmu has been home to a maritime school, and virtually every family had its captain or coxswain schooled there. That is why Käsmu was known as the "captains' village".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!