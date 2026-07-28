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Bear sightings on Saaremaa spark excitement as large animal roams island

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The bear photographed in Saaremaa.
The bear photographed in Saaremaa. Source: RMK
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A bear repeatedly caught on camera this summer in Saaremaa is drawing attention in the county, where bears are rare visitors.

A trail camera in the State Forest Management Center (RMK) hunting area near Mändjala captured the bear for the first time on May 19. Throughout the summer, the animal has moved around the area several times and visited a feeding site near Länga village. According to RMK's chief hunting specialist Lauri Ellram, photos suggest the bear is about 3–4 years old.

"On the mainland, bear numbers are high and seeing a bear is no longer exceptional, but on Saaremaa such an animal creates pleasant excitement," Ellram said. "It seems the animal has settled into the area and moves around calmly."

Across Estonia, bear numbers have increased in recent years. According to the Environmental Agency's 2026 wildlife population overview, at least 98 female bears with cubs were registered in 2025, and the total bear population was estimated at at least 1,100 individuals. Saaremaa, however, is different: there is no known permanent bear population on the island, making sightings rare.

In Saaremaa, bears are quite uncommon visitors. Source: RMK

Past reports confirm that bears occasionally reach Saaremaa as wanderers. Bears have been spotted on the island in recent years as well: in November 2023, a bear was recorded on a trail camera in Kuke village in Central Saaremaa, and in April 2025, the Saaremaa Hunters' Society reported a sighting in Paiküla in the Kärla hunting district.

A bear can reach Saaremaa either in winter by crossing over ice or by swimming, as the animal is known to be a strong swimmer. Younger male bears in particular may undertake long journeys, driven by curiosity or distant scents.

Although the bear's presence may excite people, the animal should be left undisturbed. Bears generally avoid humans and prefer to move alone. People must keep their distance, avoid seeking out the animal, and not leave food for it. If encountered, one should calmly move away, not approach the bear, and not attempt to follow it for photos.

The Saaremaa bear at nighttime. Source: RMK

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: RMK

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