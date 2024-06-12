Arrowhead and other finds reveal site of crusader-era Lihula battle

Archaeological finds at Lihula mõis (Lihula Manor) in Pärnu County seem to confirm the area was the site of a major battle during the Livonian Crusades.

An arrowhead in particular, found in the course of the excavation of a filled-in well, likely dates to the battle, in 1220, when a Swedish garrison based in the castle which once stood on the site were assailed by Estonian forces from Saaremaa.

The battle is considered one of the most outstanding victories in the Estonians' fight for freedom during that particular epoch.

The well discovered during the Lihula mõis archaeological excavations, in a location used as a vodka distillery, was likely built in the late 13th or early 14th century, matching the age of the surrounding structures.

Well found during archaeological excavation at Lihula manor Source: Mihkel Tammet

It was most likely filled in the mid-17th century, as indicated by the dating of the most recent finds extracted from the former well, and the dig sheds more light on the site after the walls had been excavated back in the 1990s.

Mihkel Tammet, an archaeologist from Keskvere cultural center and one of the excavation conductors, said: "The most interesting find was the well located directly on the limestone clint, at a depth of 3-4 meters from the ground surface."

A 3D modeling cross-section of the well was created, while numerous drone photos were taken during the course of the excavation. "Later on, the well was filled with sand and left under a light staircase, for future generations to view and study," Tammet added.

Of artifacts found in the well, in addition to the well itself, Tammet said these were: "Particularly interesting," not least due to the very rare arrowhead, of Scandinavian origin (see image below), which can be directly linked to the 1220 battle.

Arrowhead found during archaeological excavation at Lihula manor Source: Maigi Magnus

"As the [Chronicle of Henry of Livonia] says, 'The Saaremaa islanders played with the Swedes like a cat with a mouse,'" he noted.

"This shows that the campaign was well-prepared, the islanders had a good overview of the existing Swedish forces and capabilities, and likely had a clear advantage in this battle.

"According to the chronicler, 500 Swedes died in this battle. This may be an exaggeration, but probably not by much, as Lihula Castle was well-defended and could easily have had around a hundred defenders," Tammet went on.

Coins were also found. "One of them is a Tallinn 'artig,' which dates to 1380, and additionally later coins from the 17th century were discovered, which can date the time the well was finally filled in – to around the 1670s," Tammet added.

Ceramics found at the site are of an imported kind typical for their era and dating to the 13th and 14th centuries.

Renovation and reconstruction work on the former distillery, in collaboration with the Haapsalu and Läänemaa museums foundation, started last fall.

"The seal of Jarl Karl the Deaf was found during archaeological excavations in Sweden in 2008. There is also a seal with this man's image, who fell in the Battle of Lihula," Tammet commented on the battle's significance." In addition to Jarl, or earl, Karl, "the deaf," the Bishop of Linköping also fell in the Lihula battle.

The bodies of all those Swedes who fell in the battle may be buried in the vicinity of the manor, Tammet said, adding that this could be the subject of a future dig. "Archaeologist Mati Mandl has theorized that they could be interred somewhere in the vicinity of the current church, in the area of the former monastery. This is a completely unexplored topic and is one which should be investigated later."

In the meant time, Lihula mõis is a functioning museum, and the plan is to exhibit the finds and photos taken during the excavations in a community exhibition within the restored distillery.

The archaeological work is due to finish by the end of this month.

The date of the 1220 Battle of Lihula, or Battle of Leal, is unknown beyond the actual year it took place, though some historians suggest that the battle took place on August 8.

Swedish forces that same year invaded the western coast of Estonia, their minds concentrated by the scramble for empire which both Danish and German crusading knights were engaging in at the time.

The outcome of the 1220 battle barred further Swedish expansion into Estonia until the early modern period.

