Gallery: Seaplane Harbor Museum's new permanent exhibition opens this week

The new permanent exhibition opens this week at the Tallinn Seaplane Harbor Museum.
Source: Joosep Kään
On January 1 this year, the Estonian Maritime Museum's Seaplane Harbor closed its doors to visitors in order to undergo major renovations. With the new permanent exhibition now complete, from May 12, the Seaplane Harbor is opening its doors to the public once again.

"The renovation project had three main objectives – to create new and engaging themed areas, to further enhance the family visiting experience and to make the Seaplane Harbor the most accessible museum in Estonia," said Estonian Maritime Museum board member Urmas Dresen.

There are also interactive sections of the museum dedicated to underwater archaeology, maritime rescue, naval aviation and maritime conservation.

"In addition to the well-known and much-loved simulators, plenty new hands-on activities for children and families have been created in new themed areas. There is also a new children's short film in the yellow submarine, which introduces the changing Baltic Sea," said Dresen.

Accessibility was one of the top priorities for the renovations. The Seaplane Harbor's cash desks will be equipped with visual aids, the video screens will have both visual aids and sign-language interpretation, while the interior of the building and the exhibition are equipped with a guideway and tactile exhibits.

"By the summer, we will also have an audio guide available for visually impaired visitors," Dresen promised, adding that physical accessibility for visitors in wheelchairs was taken into account throughout the building.

On the opening day, a new children's book created especially for the museum, "Kipper the Cat's Sea Adventure," will also be presented at the Seaplane Harbor.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

