My Relander out of olympic showjumping

News
My Relander.
My Relander. Source: Karli Saul
News

The first ever Estonian to compete in olympic show jumping, My Relander, has failed to get past the opening heats at the Paris Olympics, held on Monday.

Relander and her horse, Expert, successfully cleared the first three jumps, but Expert then refused to jump a water obstacle, which meant Relander had to abandon the effort.

Afterwards she said: "There's always that fear that a horse will refuse an obstacle. You can never account for this in equestrian sports, but the competitor's plan is always to finish the course."

"The horse has jumped this type of obstacle before, but in this case it was scarier as the water obstacle was lengthier and with brighter colors, and there was so much more going on around them. It's hard to say what they saw," Relander went on.

"In equestrian, sometimes the rider has a bad day, and sometimes the horse does. This time, it was horse the didn't feel good enough to make the jump," she summed up.

My Relander and Expert. Source: Karli Saul

Rylander added that the nature of the course was only made available around a month before competing, while including a water jump was difficult in that this is usually a feature of a team event – and since Estonia currently lacks an olympic equestrian team, there was no scope for rehearsing for it ahead of time.

"The horse did well to get this far, and that means a lot," she added.

Rylander added that Expert had negotiated water jumps in the past, when he was younger, for instance when she competed on him in the European Championships, "but it's not an obstacle that's used often because it requires a lot of speed, which is hard to practice at home," she added.

n an interview with ERR last week, Relander mentioned that Expert had previously faced issues with water obstacles.

The 525-meter olympic showjumping course featured 14 obstacles ranging of 150 to 164 centimeters in height.

The top 30 competitors advanced to the final.

To advance from the heats the course needed to be completed in at least 79 seconds.

The show jumping final is scheduled for today, Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helena Lindeberg

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:22

Summer rains have caused several inland bodies of water to flood

10:56

Infortar's stake in Tallink to grow to 68.5 percent following offer

10:23

Finance minister: State has no money for Tallinn Hospital

09:58

SALK director, Parempoolsed board member in 'culture wars' social media row

09:31

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning

09:21

Fatality highlights rise in accidents involving cyclists

08:39

Deputy mayor: Architects should be involved in Tallinn Hospital tender

08:35

Expert: Russia got more out of major prisoner exchange than did the west

08:25

My Relander out of olympic showjumping

08:18

Heiki Nabi narrowly loses Paris Olympics Greco Roman wrestling opening round

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

05.08

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

05.08

Estonia looking to cut down on paper receipts

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

05.08

No longer possible to get rid of Spanish slug in Estonia

09:31

Photos: Tartu hit by heavy rain Tuesday morning

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo