Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

Estonia, population 1.3 million, was more well-represented in the Paris Olympics decathlon final table's top 11 than any other nation, with three athletes – Johannes Erm, Janek Õiglane and Karel Tilga accomplishing that feat.

While Erm was favorite for a potential medals bid and lay in fifth place after day one, it was Õiglane who finished highest by the end, in fifth place on 8,572 – a personal best in a night full of emotions for the 30-year-old.

Janek Õiglane. Source: Karli Saul

Õiglane, known for his performances in major competitions, further endeared himself to the Estonian public when, despite suffering knee pain, he cleared 5.30 meters in the pole vault, actually winning the event and setting a PB in the process.

Erm was one place behind on 8,569 points; Tilga in 11th place, with 8,377 points.

Both Õiglane and Erm improved greatly on their overall positions (tied in 15th) after day one.

Johannes Erm. Source: Karli Saul

Following the climactic 1,500 meters, which started at around 10.45 p.m. Estonian time, the night belonged to the young Norwegian, Markus Rooth (8796 points), who took gold and finished well ahead of compatriot Sander Skotheim, one of the pre-event favorites, while day one's leader Leo Neugebauer (Germany) took silver (8,748), Lindon Victor (Grenada, 8,711) the bronze. Sven Roosen (Netherlands) was the only other athlete to finish ahead of Õiglane.

On day one, Erm set a new high jump PB (2.08 meters), but had a mediocre start in the first three events of day two, though a powerful high jump, clearing his PB of 2.08 meters, elevated him into serious contention.

Karel Tilga. Source: Karli Saul

Õiglane matched his 400 meters PB and was second in the javelin (71.89 meters) finishing only behind Niklas Kaul (Germany), who set a new Olympic record of 77.78 meters in the decathlon javelin.

Tilga's competition took a downturn from the first events, and he was trailing his overall PB by nearly 200 points after the high jump. He still persevered to finish just outside the top 10.

The olympics run through to next Sunday and there are several competitions featuring Estonians still to go.

