Olympic windsurfer Ingrid Puusta finished 17th in her class

Ingrid Puusta (at right).
Ingrid Puusta (at right). Source: SCANPIX / REUTERS
Windsurfer Ingrid Puusta finished 17th in the IQFoil class initial races, with 162 points at the Paris Olympics, or more specifically in Marseille, where sailing events are being held.

Puusta was in 13th place at the Marseille Marina after race seven, but did not make it into the top ten, finishing 13th, 17th, 18th, 22nd, 18th, 14th, and 15th in subsequent races.

Only the 10 highest finishers can progress to the next stage. Briton Emma Wilson won eight of the total 14 races.

Tthe IQFoil class has starting from the Paris games replaced the RS:X class for olympic events.

Meanwhile Karl-Martin Rammo is in 21st place in the ILCA 7 (Laser) dinghy sailing class, with 40 points.

The sailor was hit with a penalty in his first race on Thursday, finishing 34th out of 43 competitors.

Karl-Martin Rammo (third from left) in the Laser. Source: SCANPIX/AP

However, he placed sixth in the second race of that day.

Weather permitting, the ILCA 7 class going forward sees two races held each day across five race days, with the medal race scheduled for next Tuesday.

Again, only the top 10 finishers in the initial races can progress.

Peruvian sailor Stefano Peschiera leads with seven points (where they lower the number of points the better), while Tokyo gold medal winner Matthew Wearn is currently second.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

