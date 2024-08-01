Archer Reena Pärnat out of Paris Olympics by just millimeters

News
Reena Pärnat in Paris.
Reena Pärnat in Paris. Source: ERR
News

Archer Reena Pärnat was eliminated from the women's 1/32 elimination round in Paris on Wednesday in agonizing style, with just millimeters separating her from her opponent.

"Naturally I'm disappointed," Pärnat told Estonian journalists post match

"Losing by just millimeters in a single-arrow shoot-off hurts," she went on.

"It was a very tough match. I knew my opponent was a top-level archer. She hasn't had the best of years recently, but she has the experience," Pärnat added.

That opponent was Deepika Kumari (India) whose duel with Pärnat ended in a 5-5 tie after five rounds, as both archers scored 136 points.

This meant a shoot-off was needed to determine the winner.

Both archers scored eight points, but in a turn of events almost worthy of the Robin Hood tales, Kumari's arrow was a fraction closer to the bullseye, securing her the victory and advancement to the next round.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

