Photos: Pärnat, Õiglane carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Sunday marked the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Estonian flag was carried at the closing ceremony by decathlete Janek Õiglane and archer Reena Pärnat.

Other Estonian athletes to participate in the closing ceremony included equestrian My Relander, wrestler Heiki Nabi and weightlifter Mart Seim. Team Estonia wore parade uniforms designed by Reet Aus for the ceremony.

"Carrying the flag at the closing ceremony was different, even kind of cooler here in front of this huge crowd," noted Pärnat, who was also flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the Games.

"I was more nervous now than competing in front of those crowds," Õiglane added. "Our strategy was to wave the flag together. It was a powerful feeling."

The Olympic flame was brought to Stade de France by French swimming hero Leon Marchand, who earned four Olympic titles at his home Games.

The host nation's flag-bearers were rugby star Antoine Dupont and mountain biker Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Team USA, which topped the medals tables, awarded this honor to swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead.

The celebration of sports isn't over in Paris anytime soon, however, as the 2024 Paralympic Games will begin on August 28. Estonia will be represented at the Paralympics by five athletes.

The next Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

