Weightlifter Mart Seim finishes season early

Estonian weightlifter Mart Seim has opted to end his 2024 season early and ahead of the world championships in Bahrain, citing fatigue.

Portal Delfi reported Seim said: "Nobody from our training cadre is going to the world championships. This season has been very long."

Seim placed ninth in his category (+102 kg) at the summer Olympics in Paris.

"After the Olympics, my body was tired, and I felt I needed a break. It was necessary to pull back a little," he added.

"Now I'm already looking ahead to next year. I would like to be in good shape for the European Championships come the spring. I had managed to do that this year."

Those games will be held in April in Chisinau, Moldova. Seim's form in the previous two European championships he has competed in is fourth place, both times.

The Bahrain World Weightlifting Championships are in December.

