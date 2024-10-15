Estonian wrestler takes veterans world championships bronze

Wrestler Argo Mitt took bronze in the World Wrestling Championships for Veterans in Poreč, Croatia.

In the men's greco- roman -70kg category veterans (41-45) quarter finals. Mitt went down 7:0 versus Milan Maric (Serbia). However, thanks to Maric making it to the final Mitt found himself in the consolation bout, where he defeated Ahmad Hazim (Germany) 9:0.

He next faced Tom Robinson Erlandsson of Sweden, and a 5:3 win over him gave the Estonian the bronze medal.

--

