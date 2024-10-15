Mark Lajal out of Antwerp ATP250 tournament

Mark Lajal failed to make the main draw at the ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, after losing to Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil) in straight sets, 6:2, 6:3.

Lajal, ranked (ATP 216) in the world and seeded sixth in the qualifiers, had beaten Miguel Damas (Spain) 6:2, 6:0 in the first qualifying round.

He next faced Wild, 80th in the world and second seed for the tournament.

In the first set, Lajal briefly regained a break but ultimately had his serve broken twice, losing 6:2.

The second set was more closely contested early on, with the score in games at 3:3.

However Seyboth Wild saved a break point and broke Lajal in the next game, holding his serve thereafter to take set and match.

Lajal served up four aces, but Seyboth Wild won more key decisive points and converted all four of the break points presented to him.

--

