Estonia loses UEFA Nations League home clash against Sweden 3:0

The Estonian men's national football team suffered their third UEFA Nations League defeat in-a-row, going down 3:0 at home to Sweden Tuesday night.

Estonia and Sweden are in Group C1 with Azerbaijan and Slovakia; Estonia had already lost to Sweden in the same series away in September, and both teams had been in the same 2024 Euros qualifying group.

The hosts started the match well at the A. le Coq Arena, earning a corner ball just 17 seconds after the kick-off, and team captain Karol Mets' (FC St. Pauli) header narrowly missed the target. However, that remained Jürgen Henn's men's only shot on goal in the first half.

Sweden then began to take control, as striker Sebastian Nanasi (RC Strasbourg) scored the opener in the 29th minute.

Eight minutes later, Nanasi doubled the lead, finishing off a pass from attacker Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP).

Gyökeres himself added the third goal in the 66th minute, with an unchallenged shot (see video).

The stats say it all: Sweden had 19 attempts, 10 of them on target and maintained 64 percent possession.

Estonia had three more attempts in the second half, none of them on target.

In the other group match, Slovakia beat Azerbaijan 3:1. This leaves Estonia remains in the group with three points, while Sweden and Slovakia are tied for the lead at 10 points each.

In other nations league games, England beat Finland 3:1 in Helsinki.

Estonia's next matches are scheduled for November, against Azerbaijan and Slovakia (both away).

Established in 2018, the UEFA Nations League replaces the international friendly series played before and aims to allow European national teams to get more competitive matches in against teams of a roughly comparable level.

