X!

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar wins in South Carolina

News
Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: DGPT
News

Kristin Tattar was victorious in the United States Disc Golf Championship (USDGC) in Rock Hill, South Carolina on its last day, Sunday.

Tattar had placed only forth after day one last Thursday, and picked up the lead on the penultimate day.

She managed to continue her strong performance on the Sunday, finishing with a score of 22 under par, despite a double bogey on the 18th and last hole.


Tattar said post match: "I felt back to my old self on the course again. Today, the game seemed incredibly easy."

"It's really fun to play like that. On the last hole, I made a really bad mistake. Sorry about that, I didn't do it on purpose. But otherwise, it felt so nice there and it brought a smile to my face."

For the winner there was an additional motivation.

"I saw that the winner gets 13,000 [dollars] and I thought, 'What? Don't get nervous now!' It's about the win and the trophy, plus the money is a bonus. Thanks to everyone who contributed to organizing this competition and made a prize like that possible."

This was the third-largest prize haul of Tattar's career to date.

U.S. competitor Ohn Scoggins was second before a home crowd, six strokes behind Tattar. Finland's Eveliina Salonen, who had led during the first two days, placed third.

The two other Estonians taking part, Keiti Tätte and Kaidi Allsalu also played strongly, finishing 18th and 21st respectively.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:25

Tallinn renames Moskva puiestee

12:12

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar wins in South Carolina

11:13

Justice minister: Role of courts in focus during family law review

10:42

Estonia loses UEFA Nations League home clash against Sweden 3:0

10:12

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

09:50

Ratings: Support for Eesti 200 and Center falls

09:38

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

09:03

MP: State budget bill less transparent than predecessors

08:28

Talk of cutting Estonian MPs' allowances not yet translated into action

07:56

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.10

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

13.10

Monday electricity prices in Estonia to spike nearly ninefold

14.10

ISS: Russian intelligence services interested in recruiting dual citizens

14.10

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

14.10

Sigur Ros announces two orchestral tour dates in Tallinn next fall

14.10

Tallinn to temporarily replace trolleys with bus routes as fleet upgraded

14.10

Omniva to add mailbox slot directly to Estonian package terminals

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo