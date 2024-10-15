Disc golf star Kristin Tattar wins in South Carolina

Kristin Tattar was victorious in the United States Disc Golf Championship (USDGC) in Rock Hill, South Carolina on its last day, Sunday.

Tattar had placed only forth after day one last Thursday, and picked up the lead on the penultimate day.

She managed to continue her strong performance on the Sunday, finishing with a score of 22 under par, despite a double bogey on the 18th and last hole.

Back-to-back birdies for Kristin Tattar on Holes 2 & 3! She now has a 4-stroke lead pic.twitter.com/3OGRM2GLPi — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 13, 2024



Tattar said post match: "I felt back to my old self on the course again. Today, the game seemed incredibly easy."

"It's really fun to play like that. On the last hole, I made a really bad mistake. Sorry about that, I didn't do it on purpose. But otherwise, it felt so nice there and it brought a smile to my face."

An impressive round from Kristin Tattar to win by 6 strokes! pic.twitter.com/JKgRlnoUbS — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 13, 2024

For the winner there was an additional motivation.

"I saw that the winner gets 13,000 [dollars] and I thought, 'What? Don't get nervous now!' It's about the win and the trophy, plus the money is a bonus. Thanks to everyone who contributed to organizing this competition and made a prize like that possible."

This was the third-largest prize haul of Tattar's career to date.

U.S. competitor Ohn Scoggins was second before a home crowd, six strokes behind Tattar. Finland's Eveliina Salonen, who had led during the first two days, placed third.

The two other Estonians taking part, Keiti Tätte and Kaidi Allsalu also played strongly, finishing 18th and 21st respectively.

