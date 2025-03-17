Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt wins season opener in Waco

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt kicked off the 2025 season with a third consecutive win at the Waco Annual Charity Open FPO in Texas.

Lätt, who went into the final day of the competition out in front, finished the final round in 58 shots, scoring nine under par. With a total score of -23, Lätt retained the lead to win her third consecutive Waco Open title.

Holyn Handley of the U.S.A finished second overall (-16), with Finland's Henna Blomroos (-15) third.

Also representing Estonia in the women's event were Kaire Tekku and Maria Liivamägi, finishing 42nd (+19) and 45th (+21) respectively.

Kristin Lätt makes her season debut in dominant fashion with a seven-stroke margin of victory pic.twitter.com/kmNSPSCz1m — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) March 16, 2025

