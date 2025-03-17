X!

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt wins season opener in Waco

News
Kristin Lätt.
Kristin Lätt. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour/X
News

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt kicked off the 2025 season with a third consecutive win at the Waco Annual Charity Open FPO in Texas.

Lätt, who went into the final day of the competition out in front, finished the final round in 58 shots, scoring nine under par. With a total score of -23, Lätt retained the lead to win her third consecutive Waco Open title.

Holyn Handley of the U.S.A finished second overall (-16), with Finland's Henna Blomroos (-15) third.

Also representing Estonia in the women's event were Kaire Tekku and Maria Liivamägi, finishing 42nd (+19) and 45th (+21) respectively.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian wheelchair curling duo win historic medal in Scotland to reach Paralympics

19:58

Defense officials: Criticism over slow pace of ammunition procurements is unjustified Updated

19:54

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt wins season opener in Waco

19:50

Cambridge English exams not properly factored in to school league table scores

19:39

Estonian-funded program teaches Ukrainian kindergarten children first aid

19:15

Artist Robin Nõgisto opens new exhibition at Tallinn's PoCo Gallery

18:48

European champion Niina Petrõkina to perform at free skating gala this Saturday

18:10

New government teaming up with employers to trim down red tape

17:43

Experts: Faulty construction led to Kuressaare's 2023 water contamination

17:09

Spring street dust caused mainly by studded tires

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

07:53

Analyst: Rutte undermined NATO unity by discussing normalizing Russian relations

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

16.03

Expert: Estonia's defense minister talks too much, does too little

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

11:36

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad Updated

10:56

Baltic Sea ice is decreasing year-by-year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo