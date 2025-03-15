X!

Kristin Lätt in second place after disc golf second round in Waco

News
Kristin Lätt.
Kristin Lätt. Source: DGPT
News

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt is in joint second place after her first event of this year's Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT), in Waco, Texas.

The Waco round is the second of the season, but Lätt did not compete in the season-opener in Florida.

Lätt, formerly Tattar, completed the 18 holes at seven under par. The Estonian recorded eight birdies (one under par) but also one bogey (one over par). U.S. disc golfer Jessica Weese posted exactly the same score after day one.

Hanna Blomroos of Finland currently heads the leaderboard at one stroke ahead of Lätt. Ohn Scoggins (U.S.) is one place after Lätt after day one.

The tournament in Texas runs to Sunday.

Competing in her first event of the season, Lätt is defending her title in the women's division.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

Wolf cull quota not met, following delayed start to season

15:32

Kristin Lätt in second place after disc golf second round in Waco

15:23

EKRE plans to amend party name to help voters find it on ballot sheet

15:20

Gallery: Reform Party and Eesti 200 start coalition talks

14:48

Sauli Niinistö presents European defensive readiness report to Riigikogu

14:44

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad

14:41

Unions: negotiations on draft employment contract act must be suspended

14:04

Isamaa chair suggests minister be replaced over national defense inaction

14:01

Gallery: 12-hour Kadriorg reading marathon marks Estonia's Native Language Day

13:13

Supreme Court rejects MPEÕK, Pühtitsa Convent appeals

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

14.03

Tallinn residents' satisfaction with city drops to lowest level in a decade

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

12:14

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

08:39

With SDE gone, coalition plans to boost foreign workforce in Estonia

13.03

Prime minister: Higher VAT rate here to stay

03.05

Trial begins on Kender child pornography charges

14.03

Minister: Hungary's EU voting rights must be suspended over sanctions block

14:44

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo