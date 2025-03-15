Kristin Lätt in second place after disc golf second round in Waco

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt is in joint second place after her first event of this year's Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT), in Waco, Texas.

The Waco round is the second of the season, but Lätt did not compete in the season-opener in Florida.

Lätt, formerly Tattar, completed the 18 holes at seven under par. The Estonian recorded eight birdies (one under par) but also one bogey (one over par). U.S. disc golfer Jessica Weese posted exactly the same score after day one.

Kristin Lätt gets her first birdie of the 2025 Season with an elevated C2 putt pic.twitter.com/Mc1kJXtZ9H — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) March 14, 2025

Hanna Blomroos of Finland currently heads the leaderboard at one stroke ahead of Lätt. Ohn Scoggins (U.S.) is one place after Lätt after day one.

The tournament in Texas runs to Sunday.

Competing in her first event of the season, Lätt is defending her title in the women's division.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!