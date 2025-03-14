Richard Karelson to wrestle for U23 European Championship gold on Friday

Greco-Roman wrestler Richard Karelson is one match away from U23 European Championship win in Tirana, Albania.

Competing in the Greco-Roman category up to 97 kg, Karelson overpowered three opponents and secured a place in Friday's final against Yehor Yakushenko (Ukraine).

In a commanding semifinal performance, Karelson faced Georgian Luka Gabisonia and won with a decisive 9:0 scoreline. He had already won bouts with Luka Katic (Serbia) and Ionut Gosa (Romania).

Yakushenko is last year's junior world and European champion.

Last year, Karelson finished seventh in this same tournament, while the year before, he placed 11th.

In 2022, he won a bronze medal at the U-20 World Championships.

Meanwhile, other Estonian wrestlers faced tough competition.

Artur Jeremejev (72 kg), Ekke Kõu Leitham (82 kg), and Eerik Pank (130 kg) each competed in one match, losing respectively to Lithuanian Rokas Cepauskas (0:11), Dane Frederik Helleberg Mathiesen (1:9), and Cemal Yusuf Bakir of Turkey (0:10).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!