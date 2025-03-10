Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

As part of the Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport program, a day dedicated to ice sports will take place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall on Saturday, March 22. Skating sessions will be led by top Estonian speed skater Saskia Alusalu, who finished fourth at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Participants can also try out training sessions in ice hockey, curling and skating. In addition to the training sessions, the Ice Sports Day features a public skating disco and an elegant figure skating gala. The highlight of the show will be a performance by Niina Petrõkina, who was recently crowned European Champion in front of her home crowd.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja, the first two sports days of the Capital of Sport program have already brought together thousands of participants. In January, skiing events were held at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) and in February, a combat sports day took place at Sõle Sports Center.

"Tallinn offers a wide range of sporting opportunities, but with many sports, taking the first step can be a challenge simply because people don't know where or how to begin. With these monthly sports days, we want to make starting as easy as possible. In March, we're introducing ice sports, and we already expect strong interest, as these disciplines have recently gained a lot of attention," said Oja.

Niina Petrõkina. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Saskia Alusalu's skating sessions will focus mainly on the basics of speed skating. "The goal is to introduce participants to the world of speed skating, provide practical tips for improvement, and most importantly – spark an interest in skating, " said Alusalu, who will be joined by fellow speed skater Elizabeth Jõgi.

Curling and hockey sessions will also begin with the basics and then move on to gameplay. The curling training, which will be led by the Estonian national women's team, is also suitable for wheelchair users. For participants with mobility impairments, a separate workshop will be offered, starting with floor curling and continuing later on ice.

One of the rinks at Tondiraba Ice Hall will transform into a disco area, offering five hours of skating to the rhythm of good music.

The day will culminate in a figure skating gala starting at 3 p.m., featuring top Estonian skaters and rising talents, including Nina Petrõkina, who is preparing for the upcoming World Championships in Boston.

To participate in the training sessions, free pre-registration is required via the Tallinn e-store here. Participants are encouraged to bring their own skates, though a free skate rental service will also be available on-site with ID.

More information about the Ice Sports Day program is available on the Tallinn – European Capital of Sport 2025 here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!