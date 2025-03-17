X!

European champion Niina Petrõkina to perform at free skating gala this Saturday

Women's free skate finals at the 2025 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn on Friday. January 31, 2025.
Women's free skate finals at the 2025 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn on Friday. January 31, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
On Saturday, March 22, Estonia's European champion Niina Petrõkina will be in action during a figure skating gala at Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall. The event takes place during a full day of ice sports as part of the Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport program and is free to attend.

Petrõkina, who won gold at the European Championships in January in front of a home crowd, is currently preparing for the World Championships in Boston. Saturday's figure skating gala offers an excellent opportunity for a final rehearsal before the major event.
She claimed her European title with a stunning free skate, scoring 139.24 points with seven successful triple jumps – improving on her previous personal best by nearly ten points.

The 20-year-old skater hinted that she will likely perform the same free skating program for the audience on Saturday – the program she plans to present in Boston in pursuit of a top result.

"Come watch and support us –  It's an exciting event where you can experience something new – and maybe even catch the bug for skating yourself," Petrõkina said.

Joining the European Champion on the ice will be some of Estonia's rising stars in the world of figure skating. Among them is Arlet Levandi, who placed eighth in the men's singles at this year's Junior World Championships and is also the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival gold medalist.

"Our main goal is to give the audience emotion – whether it's a smile or a tear. We warmly welcome you to join us and will do our best to deliver a spectacular show," said Levandi.

Other Junior Worlds competitors performing include ice dancers Ksenia Sipunova and Miron Korjagin, as well as singles skaters Elizabeth Nõu and Vladislav Churakov. Estonia's only pairs skating duo, Maia Tištšenkova and Nikita Fedosov, will also take part.

The gala features a group performance previously showcased at the European Championships gala and a synchronized skating routine.

The aim of the European Capital of Sport figure skating gala is to highlight the many facets of figure skating, and the event is free of charge for spectators.

The gala concludes the full-day Ice Sports Day, which begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 22 and offers visitors the opportunity to try hockey, curling, skating lessons with Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu, and a fun-filled skating disco.

More information about the events due to take place as part of Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

