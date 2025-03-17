X!

Estonian wheelchair curling duo win historic medal in Scotland to reach Paralympics

News
Ain Villau and Kätlin Riidebach celebrate winning bronze in Scotland.
Ain Villau and Kätlin Riidebach celebrate winning bronze in Scotland. Source: World Curling / Ansis Ventins
News

Estonian pair Ain Villau and Kätlin Riidebach have won bronze at the World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Scotland, securing their place at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the process. The medal is Estonia's first ever at a wheelchair curling world championship

Villau and Riidebach beat defending champions South Korea 9-5 in the third-place match, while Japan took gold with an 11-2 win over hosts Scotland in the final.

"We are overwhelmed and speechless. We came to the World Cup with high hopes, but not really high hopes as there are a lot of strong teams participating who could have won a medal. We are extremely happy," said Riidebach after winning bronze.

Riidebach also expressed hope that the team's success may also inspire more people to take up the sport in Estonia. "I hope it will bring more people to the sport because at the moment there are only three of us. So, I hope this good result will inspire more people to join in," Riidebach said.

"This was the only chance for Estonia to qualify for the Paralympics, as we are not represented in any other disciplines. This is so important! We did it! It was an impossible task to be honest," Riidebach added.

The Estonian team was coached at the tournament by Aleksander Andre and assisted by Sander Kirotar. "The whole tournament was like climbing the mountains of America, beating the former world champions and then losing to the last team in the sub-group, then beating the leader of Group A and losing to Japan," said Andre.

"I got a good feeling that the team was able to cope with the heavy psychological load and gathered themselves for the decisive game. The technical quality, self-control and discipline in that match was the best I've ever seen, but we cannot rest on our laurels. There are a number of things that need to be improved, worked on and worked towards," he added.

The tournament was the first time Villau and Riidebach have competed together as a duo. Riidebach previously competed with Mait Mätas for the previous two years, while in 2022 Mätas and Signe Falkenberg paired up for the competition.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian wheelchair curling duo win historic medal in Scotland to reach Paralympics

19:58

Defense officials: Criticism over slow pace of ammunition procurements is unjustified Updated

19:54

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt wins season opener in Waco

19:50

Cambridge English exams not properly factored in to school league table scores

19:39

Estonian-funded program teaches Ukrainian kindergarten children first aid

19:15

Artist Robin Nõgisto opens new exhibition at Tallinn's PoCo Gallery

18:48

European champion Niina Petrõkina to perform at free skating gala this Saturday

18:10

New government teaming up with employers to trim down red tape

17:43

Experts: Faulty construction led to Kuressaare's 2023 water contamination

17:09

Spring street dust caused mainly by studded tires

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

16.03

Tommy Cash releases new 'Espresso Macchiato' video

07:53

Analyst: Rutte undermined NATO unity by discussing normalizing Russian relations

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

16.03

Expert: Estonia's defense minister talks too much, does too little

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

11:36

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad Updated

10:56

Baltic Sea ice is decreasing year-by-year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo