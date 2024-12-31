X!

Estonian curling duo Kaldvee and Lill finish second in Sweden

News
Marie Kaldvee.
Marie Kaldvee. Source: World Curling Federation
News

Estonian curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill finished second at the Gothenburg Mixed Doubles Cup in Sweden. The Estonians lost out narrowly in the final to Scottish duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat.

In the quarter-finals, Kaldvee and Lill defeated their own coach, Norway's Magnus Nedregotten and his partner Kristin Skaslien, 6-5.

"The quarter-final was a good and close match and it was not easy for us. It's good to beat a coach, especially as they are also ranked second in the world," said Lill.

In the semi-finals, the Estonians were up against Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson, who have won several Olympic medals. Kaldvee and Lill led convincingly and by the end of the sixth end the score was 7-2 in Estonia's favor. The semi finished with a solid 7-4 victory for the Estonian pair.

In the final, Kaldvee and Lill met the experienced Scottish pair Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who ended up 8-4 winners.

"We weren't quite as good as in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but we still managed to keep it close. In the last round, our opponents were more accurate and won," said Lill afterwards.

The Estonian pair have a lot to look forward to in 2025, the World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships set to be held at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada from April 27 to May 3. They will also have their eye on the next Winter Olympics, which take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February 2026.



Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

