Estonian curling pair Kaldvee and Lill hit top spot in world rankings

The Estonian team of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill, who recently won silver at the World Curling Championships in Sweden, have moved to the top of the world mixed doubles rankings.

Kaldvee and Lill lead the world rankings with 206.0 points. The Estonians are followed by Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten (188.8 points) and Canada's Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres (167.1 points).

It is not the first time the Estonian pair have topped the world rankings, having previously taken top spot last October.

Harri Lill said the ranking is a reflection of a number of the team's recent achievements. "We had a very good season, which culminated in a silver medal at the World Championships. However, the fact that we are playing world class curling is what has brought us this result. The World Championship medal is clear proof of that, but not the only proof ."

"This season has included, for example, winning the Canadian Grand Slam tournament, as well as a number of European Championships, where Marie and I have performed successfully," added Lill.

The Estonian pair's goals for next season are to achieve success at the 2025 World Championships and also earn a place at the next Winter Olympics in Milan - Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The full list of the latest curling mixed doubles rankings can be found here.

