Estonia's Kaldvee and Lill knock out Norway to reach World Curling final

Estonian duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill defeated Norway in the semi-finals of the World Curling Championships in Östersund, Sweden on Friday. Kaldvee and Lill will now play Sweden on Saturday in a bid to win gold.

In a hard-fought encounter, the Estonian pair prevailed, winning 8-6 against their Norwegian opponents.

"We're very happy with our result,really happy with the semi-final win and we'll definitely go all out [on Saturday] against Sweden to give Estonia the best posssible result," said Marie Kaldvee after the semi-final victory.

"I'm very proud of the team's achievement so far," added Harri Lill. "During the group stage it looked like maybe we wouldn't get out of the group, but it's been a great fight and we're going to give it our all."

Kalvee and Lill will face Sweden's Isabella and Rasmus Wrana in the final, who defeated Switzerland 6-3 in their semi. Rasmus Wrana won the gold medal with Sweden at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, while Isabella Wrana won the European Mixed Doubles Championship in 2014.

Both last year and in 2019, the Estonian pair finished fifth at the World Championships. The final gets underway on Saturday at 3 p.m. Estonian time.

