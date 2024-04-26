Estonia's Kaldvee and Lill sweep aside Canada to reach World Curling semis
Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill defeated Kadriana and Colton Lott of Canada on Friday to reach the last four of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Östersund, Sweden.
In a match that swung one way, then the other, the Estonian pair ground out a 6-5 win over their Canadian opponents, to make it through to the semis.
Kaldvee and Lill will be in for a tough battle next however, when they face off against Group A winners Norway on Friday evening for a place in Saturday's final. The second semi-final will be contested between Group B winners Sweden and Group A runners-up Switzerland, who beat Scotland 8-6 on Friday to make it this far.
A loss for the Estonian pair would not spell the end of their tournament however, with the two defeated semi-finalists squaring off in the third/fourth place play-off on Saturday morning.
"They have experienced players. They've had a very good tournament but we'll try to play our best as well," said Harri Lill.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole