Kaldvee and Lill take silver at curling world championships

Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.
Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill. Source: World Curling Federation
Estonian curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill lost to Swedes Isabella and Rasmus Wrana 4:8 at the world championships finale in Östersund, Sweden.

In the opening round of the competition held in Östersund, Estonian athletes Kaldvee and Lill managed to secure a point, but the following two rounds saw the Swedish team, buoyed by the home crowd, advance to a 3:1 lead. By the end of the fifth round, Sweden had widened the gap to 5:2, although the Estonians narrowed it in the next. The seventh and eighth rounds again saw the Swedish curlers scoring points.

Thus, Kaldvee and Lill brought home a silver medal from the 2024 Mixed Doubles Curling World Championship for Estonia, marking the country's first adult title competition medal. Previously, they had finished in fifth place twice.

"The opponents played very well, and unfortunately, not all our shots were successful, but we put up a good fight and are happy with the result," said Kaldvee. Lill added, "We had a strong competition and are pleased. Our main goal was to earn Olympic points, and we achieved that."

The Estonians advanced from the group stage with six wins and three losses, moving ahead due to their superiority in head-to-head matches against competitors.

In the quarterfinals, they defeated Canada 6:5 and overcame Norway 8:6 in the semifinals, a team they had previously lost to during the group stages.

In the bronze medal game, Norway edged out Switzerland 6:5.

A total of ten curling pairs will qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The combined results of this year and next year's mixed doubles world championships will determine seven teams that will compete alongside host nation Italy.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Marcus Turovski

