Estonian curling pair face play-off with Canada in bid to reach semis

Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee.
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee. Source: World Curling Federation
The Estonian mixed doubles pair of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill defeated France in their final group match at the World Curling Championships in Östersund, Sweden to secure their spot in the play-off round. Kaldvee and Lill will now face Canada for a place in the semi-finals.

With the Estonians defeating French duo Kseniya Shevchuk and Wilfrid Coulot 8-3 on Thursday and results elsewhere also going their way, Kaldvee and Lill's run in the competition continues.

On Friday, they face Canada in a qualifying play-off. The winner of that match will come up against Norway in the semi-finals – a team Estonia lost 4-9 to in the group stage earlier this week.

"It was a great fight by our team to come out of a difficult position in the group stage and qualify for the play-offs. The first goal has been achieved," said Harri Lill.

Canada is represented by Kadriana and Colton Lott, who notched up seven wins from nine group matches on their way to the semis, losing only to Sweden and the USA.

Kaldvee and Lill have twice finished in fifth at the World Championships (2019 and 2023), and will be looking to go one better this time round. Both this year's and next year's World Championships will also be crucial in securing qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

