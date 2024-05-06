Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

News
The new
The new "Team Estonia" clothing range fro the 2024 Paris Olympics. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

With just 81 days to go until the start of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the "Team Estonia" clothing range and commemorative coin dedicated to the country's athletes, who will appear at the games, have been unveiled.

The "Team Estonia Collection," which has been created by designer Reet Aus especially for the Paris Olympics, is based on the principle of circular design. The collection features specially developed 100 percent recycled denim and Upmade certified recycled t-shirts.

Aus, who recently visited Bangladesh to observe the garment production process, explained that a completely new type of jean fabric was developed especially for Team Estonia.

"This fabric is created from 100% percent recycled fiber, of which 50 percent is production residue and 50 percent cellulose residue. The other component of the collection, the t-shirts, have been made according to the principle of industrial recycling, using leftover fabrics from the production process. The idea behind this collection is to make garments in a way that minimizes environmental impact or solves an existing problem. I'm glad that there are organizations that are thinking along the same lines as us," said Aus.

Aus also has a family connection to the Olympics – her mother Linda Roos-Himma designed a silk scarf for the 1980 Olympic sailing regatta, which took place in Tallinn. "This is the inspiration for our t-shirt. This makes designing an Olympic collection even more important to me, because the Olympics have a special place in my heart," said Aus.

Urmas Sõõrumaa, president of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), stressed that reducing the environmental impact is extremely important for the Olympic movement.

"In recent years, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stressed the importance of our ecological footprint and the need to conserve resources for the benefit of the world. Thus, the primary criterion for our clothing collection was to find a way to reuse  garments. Reet Aus is well known not only in Estonia, but also around the world, for her recycling-based approach and we are very happy that she has designed this collection for us. We hope that a good Olympic image will help our athletes perform well in Paris and that our clothes and coins will be worthy of the Olympics," said Sõõrumaa.

At the unveiling on Monday, Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) also launched a silver collectable coin dedicated to the Estonian athletes, who will participate in the XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris. The issuance of Olympic coins is a long-standing tradition for Bank of Estonia, which began in 1992.

The coin for Paris 2024 was designed by Liis Dvorjanski, who also created the coins for the London Summer Olympics in 2012 and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. It depicts a shimmering of light on the water and a glow in the sky, forming the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower. The image culminates in a solar chain, the source of life energy for all of us, guiding the athletes in the right destination – an Olympic medal. "I want the coin to remind athletes that the road to a medal has been paved for them," said Dvorjanski.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

National Heritage Board crosses out major Estonia Theater annex

19:49

Estonia's new car sales still slow in April

19:43

No-confidence motion against Estonia's education minister fails

19:21

Economist: Pessimism down but major industrial uptick not on the horizon

19:16

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

18:53

Ülle Madise: People need to have the chance not to be recorded

18:45

Gallery: New Latvian foreign minister meets Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

18:07

Tallinn's Kalamaja Museum wins top European prize for community engagement

17:48

Police's network includes 1,600 public space CCTV cameras all over Estonia

17:33

New Kelly Sildaru documentary premieres at Hot Docs festival in Toronto

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:07

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

05.05

Estonia will not attend Putin's inauguration ceremony

09:31

GPS jamming hard to combat

07:26

Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

10:08

New working and rest time rules rob schedules of flexibility

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo