Estonia sends security team to Paris Olympics

A joint team from the Estonian security services will be sent to the Olympics and Paralympics this summer to help ensure safety at the global sports events.

Six bomb disposal experts from the Rescue board (Päästeamet), a Military Police (Sõjaväepolitsei) specialist, and three sniffer dogs will be sent to Paris, along with responders from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

The Estonians will work alongside the French security services to maintain order in public spaces and the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

Raido Taalmann, head of the North Estonian bomb group and head of the mission team, said the team is always "very happy" to contribute and get experience. He added that Estonia's security will not suffer as a result.

PPA first responder team leader Ivan Posledov said it is important for Estonia to help France because it strengthens the partnership, and ensures, that if necessary, Estonia can request help.

"Ensuring security at such events as the Olympic Games is a huge police operation, where every policeman has a responsibility to ensure the peaceful passing of the sports games. Such large events are accompanied by completely different threats and tasks than what we encounter on a daily basis, which is why the Estonian police will gain valuable experience from Paris, which we can use to ensure security at events at home," he said.

The PPA has previous experience at high-profile events such as last summer's NATO Summit in Vilnius and at the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016, Posledov added.

France requested additional help from Estonia, and will cover the accommodation, food, and transportation costs.

The rescue team's explosives experts will be in Paris from July to August. The PPA will send two rotations for two months each.

