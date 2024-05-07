Archer Reena Pärnat qualifies for Paris olympics

Pärnat, 30, whose specialty is the recurve bow, reached the finals at an olympic qualification tournament in Essen, Germany, and while she had to settle for second place, this was sufficient to make it to the summer games in the French capital.

This will be Pärnat's third olypmics; she first represented Estonia at the 2012 London games, where she finished 33rd overall, and also took part in the 2020 Tokyo olympics, held in 2021 due to the pandemic, where she placed 17th.

After beating Dutch archer Gaby Schloesser 7:1 in the quarter finals and overcoming Elif Berra Gokkir (Turkey) 6:4 in the semis, Pärnat went down 2:6 to Austrian archer Elisabeth Straka. As noted, this was still enough to qualify.

The Paris olympics start on July 26 and end August 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!