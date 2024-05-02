Basketball star Kerr Kriisa moves to University of Kentucky Wildcats

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa is set to play for the prestigious University of Kentucky Wildcats next season.

Kriisa, who plays as a point guard and is starting his fifth and final season playing at NCAA level, announced early last month his intention to leave West Virginia University after one season.

Kentucky are eight-time NCAA champions, and several current stars, including Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns ), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) are all among the 28 alumni of the college. Playing this season in the NBA

ESPN journalist Jonathan Givony said the decision on Kriisa was greatly influenced by the team's new head coach, Mark Pope, who had wanted to recruit the 23-year-old Estonian back in 2020, when Pope was coaching at Brigham Young University.

Kriisa will be the eighth player Pope has recruited to Kentucky this spring.

Kriisa spent his first three seasons playing at college level in the U.S. with the University of Arizona, before moving to West Virginia Mountaineers last summer.

With the latter team, he averaged 11 points, 4.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game last season, and played on average 33.4 minutes per game.

