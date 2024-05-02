Võru Rally canceled this year

A rally in progress in Estonia.
A rally in progress in Estonia. Source: Karli Saul
The Võru Rally, a stage in Estonia's domestic rally calendar, has been canceled for 2024, with "economic factors" cited as the reason.

Rally director Jakko Viilo said: "The cancellation of the Võru Rally is the consequence of the current and increasingly complex economic situation, which has led to unexpected shortfalls in the event's budget."

"Regrettably, that finding economic support is tough today has to be acknowledged, while it is clear that merely relying on enthusiasm, spectator ticket revenues and the contributions from rally drivers via their own participation support is not enough," Viilo went on.

"Hopefully, the future is brighter and at some point, we will again be able to see fast cars racing in in Estonian championships in Võru County," he added.

The race would have been stage four of the domestic season and was scheduled for June 7-8.

News of the cancelation came as a disappointment to the national motorsport union (EAL), which says it has already started talking to potential organizers at other locations.

Emilia Abel, chair of the Võru County rally committee, said that the rally had "begun with a great enthusiasm and a professional approach, [but it] had to be abandoned halfway," a state of affairs she called "regrettable."

"Meetings were held and work roles assigned, but unfortunately, we can't fight against the economic situation," she added.

One option being considered is the rally south of the border in Cesis, Latvia, scheduled for August 9-10.

Abel said that feedback is being awaited in order to gauge interest.

The Võru Rally was also a stage in Latvia's domestic championships too, Abel said, so holding it there may kill two birds with one stone.

Rally Estonia, the flagship event in the rallying world in this country, has been a full WRC event since 2020, but is taking a break this year, with Rally Latvia replacing it for 2024. The race is expected to return to the WRC schedule next year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Source: ERR Sport

