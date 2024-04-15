17-year-old Estonian Jaspar Vaher second at ERC Junior rally in Hungary

The European Rally Championship (ERC) season kicked off in Hungary this weekend. 17-year-old Estonian driver Jaspar Vaher and co-driver Sander Pruul put in an impressive performance to finish second in the ERC Junior series.

For 17-year-old Vaher, the Hungarian rally was the first he had competed in outside the Baltic states, making his second-place finish alongside co-driver Sander Pruul even more special. Vaher and Pruul grabbed the lead in the ERC Junior class immediately after the first stage and stayed there until the fifth, reports motorsport site autosport.ee.

In the sixth stage, the Estonians were forced to change a tire early on, due to a puncture, meaning they lost more than two and a half minutes and eventually dropped to third place. On Sunday however, they fought back and finished the rally with a points' stage win and second place. Vaher won four of the 13 special stages in total, including the points stage, where the winner takes five points.

"All in all, we have to be really happy with the rally. It's the second ERC rally and to finish in such a difficult race is a very good feeling," said Vaher.

"In the ERC Junior class, the fast guys are all together and it can't be said that the competition is weak because everyone can go fast here. The cooperation with the M-Sport team was really good and there were no problems with the car. The next start in the ERC series will hopefully be at the Estonian stage, because we don't have the funds for the Canaries and we can't start in Sweden because of age restrictions" said Vaher.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

